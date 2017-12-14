Bucks F Mirza Teletovic out with blockages in lungs - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Bucks F Mirza Teletovic out with blockages in lungs

MILWAUKEE (AP) -

Milwaukee Bucks forward Mirza Teletovic is out because of blockages in his lungs.
   The team said Thursday that pulmonary embolisms were discovered in both of Teletovic's lungs. The 32-year-old consulted with Bucks team physicians after experiencing unusual fatigue earlier this week.
   Following a 10-day rest period, Teletovic will begin a supervised rehabilitation program. The team provided no other for what it considers a long-term injury.
   Teletovic has missed the last 16 games, including 10 after arthroscopic surgery to repair cartilage in his left knee on Nov. 21.
   In 10 games this season, Teletovic is averaging 7.1 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 46.7 percent from 3-point range.

    The Badgers women's basketball team came up a little short against in-state rival Milwaukee. The Panthers pounced for a 67-64 road victory. Niya Beverley led Wisconsin with 13 points. Kendra Van Leeuwen added 12 points. Courtney Fredrickson notched 11 points and 10 rebounds. Wisconsin falls to 7-6 with the loss. Milwaukee improves to 8-2.
    Brad Davison's free throw with two seconds to go lifted Wisconsin to an 81-80 win against Western Kentucky on Wednesday night.    Darius Thompson tear-drop jumper tied the score at 80-80 for Western Kentucky with two seconds left in regulation. Davison drew a foul while setting a screen and made the front end of a 1-and-1.    Ethan Happ and Brevin Pritzl scored 17 points each for Wisconsin (5-7), which snapped a two-game losing streak. Davison scored 16 points and ...
    In just his second season as an offensive lineman, Wisconsin's David Edwards is a first-team All-American. Edwards, a sophomore right tackle, was named first-team All-America by the American Football Coaches Association on Wednesday. He was joined on the AFCA squad by second-team picks in senior TE Troy Fumagalli and junior ILB T.J. Edwards. The AFCA selections wrapped up announcements by the five outlets recognized by the NCAA to determine consensus All-America status. On Tue...
