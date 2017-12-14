Badgers women fall to Milwaukee

The Badgers women's basketball team came up a little short against in-state rival Milwaukee. The Panthers pounced for a 67-64 road victory.

Niya Beverley led Wisconsin with 13 points. Kendra Van Leeuwen added 12 points. Courtney Fredrickson notched 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Wisconsin falls to 7-6 with the loss. Milwaukee improves to 8-2.