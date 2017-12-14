Badgers women fall to Milwaukee

Milwaukee Bucks forward Mirza Teletovic is out because of blockages in his lungs. The team said Thursday that pulmonary embolisms were discovered in both of Teletovic's lungs.More >>
GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- Aaron Rodgers will begin preparing to play Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, according to Coach Mike McCarthy.More >>
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colorado (WKOW) -- Tim Krumrie, the pride of little Mondovi, Wisconsin, earned a spot in Badgers' fans hearts during his stellar four-year college career that began in 1979. Now he's in perhaps the biggest battle of his life/More >>
GREEN BAY (WKOW) - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he's been cleared to return, according to a post Tuesday night on his Instagram account.More >>
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - The Green Bay Packers say former kicker Ryan Longwell and tackle Mark Tauscher will be inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin linebacker Jack Cichy has decided to forgo applying for sixth year of eligibility with the Badgers and instead will enter the NFL draft.More >>
