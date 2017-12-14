Kids eat pot on elementary school playground

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- Some parents say they're alarmed they heard nothing from their school after their kids' classmates were eating marijuana on the playground.

On Monday, police in Green Bay say staff members at Eisenhower Elementary School found two students had eaten the pot brought in by a second grade boy.

Both students went to the hospital and are okay.

The mother of an Eisenhower student says parents heard nothing about it from the school, just from their kids.

"It doesn't matter if he ate it or not. He was in an environment where he was exposed to it and there was no contact to us as parents. You need to have a discussion with your child, like, 'here are some resources that you could use," Carrie Falkner told WBAY.

Parents of the students involved are under investigation.

Police say the kids are too young to get tickets, but they will provide counseling through child protective services.