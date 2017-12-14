Local Cub Scouts do good for the holidays - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

MCFARLAND (WKOW) -- Local Cub Scouts are trying to make sure people in need can stay warm this winter.
    Members of McFarland's Cub Scout Pack 53 collected donated warm clothes, like hats, mittens and gloves, along with stuffed animals and gave them to the Dane County sheriff's office.
    The idea is to have deputies give out the clothes or animals to kids who may be involved in emergency situations.
    "Every year there's people that, we don't have enough to give out. and it can be clothing, hats, coats, mittens, whatever it may be. and so it's important to be able to give as much as we can to the community," said Rich Bennett of the Dane County sheriff's office.  
    This Cub Scout pack has been turned this collection into an annual project since 2015.

