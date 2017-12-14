Madison College winter commencement - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

MADISON (WKOW) -- Hundreds of local college students are moving on to the next step of their careers.
    Madison College hosted its mid-year commencement in the gym of its Truax campus Thursday night.
    The school says it invited more than 1,300 graduates to walk the stage.
    Typically, about 250 choose to take part.

