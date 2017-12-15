14-year-old arrested for stealing car in Middleton

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- Middleton police say a 14-year-old was arrested after stealing a car.

The car was taken from an open garage in the 7100 block of Mockingbird Lane Thursday after 3:00 p.m.

About 20 minutes later with the help of OnStar, the car was located and the engine disabled in the 6800 block of Schroeder Road in Madison.

The suspect ran away, but was caught a short time later.

Police say the 14-year-old had stolen credit cards on him and a realistic looking gun.

He was tentatively charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Owner’s Consent, Party-to-a-Crime of Burglary, Possession of Stolen Property, Juvenile Runaway and Juvenile in Possession of a Dangerous Weapon.

He was transported to the Dane County Juvenile Detention Center.

Authorities are reminding people to lock their vehicles, never leave keys or electronic fobs in the car and always keep your garage door closed.