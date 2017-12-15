Armed robbery in Fitchburg shortly after shots fired call

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Police in Fitchburg investigate an armed robbery that happened in the same area as an earlier "shots fired" call.



Fitchburg police say at about 9:30 p.m., officers were called to Anton Drive for a report of shots fired. Then, shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to the 5100 block of Anton Drive. A man reported he had been walking home from a store when a man with a gun came up to him near the intersection of Anton Drive and Williamsburg Way. The man took money and ran away.



The robbery is described as a black man in his mid-20s with a slender build. He was wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants, and white shoes.



As of right now, police say there is no evidence that the shots fired call and the robbery are related. If you have any information, you're asked to call police at (608) 270-4300.