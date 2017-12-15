Man pulled from thin ice on Monona Bay

MADISON (WKOW) -- A man was rescued from Monona Bay Thursday after falling through the thin ice just off the shore of Brittingham Park.

The Madison Fire Department’s Lake Rescue Team, Medic 4, and Engine Company 4 were dispatched around 12:30 p.m. Dec. 15, 2017 and were told that three other people ice fishing nearby were trying to get the man out of the water.

Upon arrival, rescuers found the man submerged up to his chest and secured in place by a bystander who tethered a rope to him. Two other individuals standing near the man were told to come off the ice, according to a news release from the Madison Fire Department.

Meanwhile, the Lake Rescue team deployed its ice rescue sled. Two rescuers approached the man and secured him to the sled, and the man holding the rope then left the ice. The remaining Lake Rescue Team members pulled the sled to shore with the man and rescuers in tow.

The man was assisted to his feet at the edge of the bay and was escorted up the embankment. Paramedics transported him to the hospital for further medical care.

The Lake Rescue team stayed behind to retrieve the ice fishing equipment from the bay, and everyone was directed not to return to the ice.

Safety Reminder: While the recent cold snap might have ice fishers anxious to get on the lakes, it is not safe to do so. The ice on Madison’s lakes is still very thin. Lake ice conditions are monitored by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, which will advise the public when conditions are more suitable for winter activities.