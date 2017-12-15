Man pulled from thin ice on Monona Bay

A major development was announced Thursday night in the death of a Milwaukee woman whose body was found in northern Illinois.More >>
Middleton police say a 14-year-old was arrested after stealing a car.More >>
Police in Fitchburg investigate an armed robbery that happened in the same area as an earlier "shots fired" call.More >>
Some parents say they're alarmed they heard nothing from their school after their kids' classmates were eating marijuana on the playground.More >>
Wisconsin's so-called 'Halloween Killer' could soon be released and the victim's family is trying to petition to keep the man incarcerated.More >>
ROSCOE (WKOW) -- The incredible rescue of a dog and his owner was all caught on camera. Harlem-Roscoe, Illinois, firefighters were dispatched Dec. 11, 2017 to a call on the Legends Lake in Roscoe, south of Beloit, for a man on the ice trying to rescue his dog that had fallen through thin ice.More >>
Finding and keeping first responders is a challenge across the state of Wisconsin, especially in more rural areas. Many small town departments rely exclusively on volunteers to respond to emergency calls, but those volunteers have to juggle their jobs and families when they get calls for help.More >>
If you have a sore throat lately, it could be strep throat.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are searching for a man they say violently assaulted a woman Wednesday.More >>
FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- An infant was found safe after thieves stole a car the baby was in Wednesday afternoon from a Fitchburg parking lot.More >>
JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- According to a report in Politico, Speaker Paul Ryan is contemplating retirement, however an aide to Ryan responded by saying, "This is pure speculation. As the speaker himself said today, he’s not going anywhere any time soon."More >>
Madison Police provided a description of the suspect they're looking for in Wednesday night's armed robbery.More >>
An Iowa County man was killed while cutting down a tree Wednesday.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) - The UW System will be the first in the country to get free doses of NARCAN to prevent opioid-related deaths on campuses. Opioid abuse has been a major topic of conversation at the national level; however, the epidemic continues to rise. According to the Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services, opiate-related deaths are up 600 per cent from 2000 to 2016. "This life saving drug is critical when a person goes into an opioid overdose, which we kno...More >>
