The records keep coming for Dana Rettke. The middle blocker on the Wisconsin volleyball team becomes the first Badger volleyball player to be named National Freshman of the Year by the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA), the organization announced on Wednesday. She also becomes the first freshman in UW history to earn first-team All-America honors. “It is such an honor and I am so thankful,” Rettke said. “I couldn’t have done this without my team ...

