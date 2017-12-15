Full interview: Former fugitive Joseph Jakubowski interview from the Dane County Jail

ABC has pulled "The Great American Baking Show" after show judge Johnny Iuzzini was accused of sexual misconduct.More >>
A major development was announced Thursday night in the death of a Milwaukee woman whose body was found in northern Illinois.More >>
Just days from his sentencing for federal gun crimes, former fugitive Joseph Jakubowski tells 27 News in a jail house interview, he remains defiantly anti-government.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are searching for a man they say violently assaulted a woman Wednesday.More >>
An infant was found safe after thieves stole a car the baby was in Wednesday afternoon from a Fitchburg parking lot.More >>
A Madison man has been arrested after he was caught on surveillance camera stealing a Les Paul guitar worth $2,100.More >>
Governor Scott Walker and state law enforcement officials are putting out a reminder to the public: when you see something strange, say something.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police say that a store clerk and a robber conspired to stage a hold-up Dec. 2, 2017 at the 7-Eleven at 2703 W. Beltline Highway.More >>
On October 23, 2017, Eau Claire Police responded to the Montessori School located at 400 Cameron Street in the City of Eau Claire regarding 18 dead rats and mice placed on playground equipment.More >>
ROSCOE (WKOW) -- The incredible rescue of a dog and his owner was all caught on camera. Harlem-Roscoe, Illinois, firefighters were dispatched Dec. 11, 2017 to a call on the Legends Lake in Roscoe, south of Beloit, for a man on the ice trying to rescue his dog that had fallen through thin ice.More >>
Doctor. Mom. Author. Philanthropist. A Madison woman is proving you can have it all.More >>
