Full interview: Former fugitive Joseph Jakubowski interview from - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Full interview: Former fugitive Joseph Jakubowski interview from the Dane County Jail

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Joseph Jakubowski, who led authorities on a 10-day manhunt in April, 2017, tells Tony Galli what motivated him to rob the Janesville gun shop in the first place and why in the end he felt it was best if he was captured. STORY.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.