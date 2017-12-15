Store clerk, robber conspired on holdup, police say - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Store clerk, robber conspired on holdup, police say

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police say that a store clerk and a robber conspired to stage a holdup Dec. 2, 2017 at the 7-Eleven at 2703 W. Beltline Highway,

Darryl R. Howard, Jr., 27, Madison, faces charges of conspiracy to commit robbery.

The store clerk, Derrion D.M. Ellis, 18, Madison, faces charges of conspiracy to commit robbery and obstructing.

After planning the crime, the clerk texted his co-conspirator, letting him know when there was no one in the store, so he could come in and make it look like a real robbery was being committed, according to a Madison Police Department news release.

Both men are accused of pocketing cash from the till.

On the night of the robbery, the clerk told police he just started working the night shift a few weeks ago. A passerby saw a black Jeep parked near the crime scene around the time of the robbery.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.