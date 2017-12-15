Store clerk, robber conspired on holdup, police say

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police say that a store clerk and a robber conspired to stage a holdup Dec. 2, 2017 at the 7-Eleven at 2703 W. Beltline Highway,

Darryl R. Howard, Jr., 27, Madison, faces charges of conspiracy to commit robbery.

The store clerk, Derrion D.M. Ellis, 18, Madison, faces charges of conspiracy to commit robbery and obstructing.

After planning the crime, the clerk texted his co-conspirator, letting him know when there was no one in the store, so he could come in and make it look like a real robbery was being committed, according to a Madison Police Department news release.

Both men are accused of pocketing cash from the till.



On the night of the robbery, the clerk told police he just started working the night shift a few weeks ago. A passerby saw a black Jeep parked near the crime scene around the time of the robbery.