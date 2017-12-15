Great American Baking Show cancelled after sexual misconduct allegations

MADISON (WKOW) -- ABC has pulled "The Great American Baking Show" from its programming schedule after show judge Johnny Iuzzini was accused of sexual misconduct.

The celebrity pastry chef is reportedly facing allegations from multiple women who accused him of harassment and abuse.

WKOW program managers say ABC affiliate stations received this message from the ABC marketing department:

In light of allegations that recently came to our attention, ABC has ended its relationship with Johnny Iuzzini and will not be airing the remainder of “The Great American Baking Show" episodes. ABC takes matters such as those described in the allegations very seriously and has come to the conclusion that they violate our standards of conduct. This season’s winner will be announced at a later date.

CNN reports that that four former employees who worked for Iuzzini from 2009 and 2011 at the Jean-Georges restaurant in New York City say the work environment was "rampant with incidents of sexual harassment."

WKOW apologizes for the show's disruption and hopes the popular program can be brought back at some point in the future.

Episodes of “The Great Christmas Light Fight” and the Country Music Association's "Country Christmas” will air as replacement in the baking show's time slot this week and next.