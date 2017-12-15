Gov. Walker, law enforcement urge "If You See Something, Say Something"

MADISON (WKOW) -- Governor Scott Walker and state law enforcement officials are putting out a reminder to the public: when you see something strange, say something.

Governor Walker joined Major General Don Dunbar and other law enforcement officials at the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs Friday for a press conference discussing the "If You See Something, Say Something" initiative.

The campaign is part of a national initiative by the Department of Homeland Security urging people to stay vigilant in their communities.

"Be a good witness," said Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt. "You don't necessarily have to act, but be a good witness. Take down information and call us, and don't be afraid to call 911. It's okay to do that, because you might be saving somebody's life. You just never know."

If you happen to see something suspicious, call 1-877-WI-WATCH to report it. You can also visit www.wiwatch.org.