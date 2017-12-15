Study: Voter ID confuses Wisconsin voters

MADISON (WKOW) -- A study by a political scientist at UW-Madison shows Wisconsin voters are confused by the state's voter ID law.

The study estimates more than 16,000 people in Dane and Milwaukee counties did not vote in the 2016 election because of the law.

"We found that there is an enormous amount of confusion," said UW-Madison Professor Ken Mayer. "There is almost no one who completely understands the elements of the law in terms of what forms of ID qualify, and which forms do not."

Professor Mayer said during an interview with 27 News that many people surveyed said they didn't vote because they did not have an ID that would allow them to, or did not believe the IDs they had could be used to vote.

The study also found the law disproportionately affected African-Americans and low-income people.

