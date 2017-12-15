Badgers' Chryst named a Dodd Award finalist - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Badgers' Chryst named a Dodd Award finalist

MADISON (WKOW) -

Badgers football coach Paul Chryst is now up for a pair of awards honoring the top coach in college football. Chryst was named a finalist for the 2017 Dodd Trophy. He was previously named a finalist for Paul Bryant Coach of the Year Award.

Chryst has led the Badgers to a 12-1 record and a berth in the Orange Bowl. Since taking over his alma mater, he has posted a 33-7 record in three seasons. 

The 2017 Dodd Trophy Finalists:

Coach School CFP Ranking  APR Score 
 Paul Chryst Wisconsin No. 6 990
Pat Fitzgerald  Northwestern  No. 21  995
Scott Frost  UCF  No. 12  984
 Mark Richt Miami  No. 10  965
 David Shaw  Stanford  No. 13  985
Kirby Smart Georgia No. 3 961
Dabo Swinney Clemson No. 1 980
 

The winner of the  Dodd Trophy will be announced in Atlanta during Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Week.

