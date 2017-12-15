Badgers' Chryst named a Dodd Award finalist

Badgers football coach Paul Chryst is now up for a pair of awards honoring the top coach in college football. Chryst was named a finalist for the 2017 Dodd Trophy. He was previously named a finalist for Paul Bryant Coach of the Year Award.

Chryst has led the Badgers to a 12-1 record and a berth in the Orange Bowl. Since taking over his alma mater, he has posted a 33-7 record in three seasons.

The 2017 Dodd Trophy Finalists:

Coach School CFP Ranking APR Score Paul Chryst Wisconsin No. 6 990 Pat Fitzgerald Northwestern No. 21 995 Scott Frost UCF No. 12 984 Mark Richt Miami No. 10 965 David Shaw Stanford No. 13 985 Kirby Smart Georgia No. 3 961 Dabo Swinney Clemson No. 1 980



The winner of the Dodd Trophy will be announced in Atlanta during Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Week.