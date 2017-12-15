Madison man arrested for allegedly stealing $2,100 Les Paul guitar

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison man has been arrested after he was caught on surveillance camera stealing a Les Paul guitar worth $2,100.

Madison police say 39-year-old Bryan Gatling asked an employee at Heid Music Store on 7948 Tree Lane about the price of the guitar on Monday. He told the employee he was going to check the price with his wife. Gatling left the store with the guitar, got in a car and drove away.

An MPD officer recognized Gatling on the store's surveillance camera as someone he had arrested for a retail theft before. Gatling was located and arrested for felony retail theft.

Police are still looking for the 2014 Gibson ES Les Paul guitar. They say Gatling will not tell them where he put it.

Anyone who knows where the guitar might be can call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.