Beloit man accused of hiding woman's dead body

SOUTH BELOIT (WKOW) -- Rock County officials say a Beloit man has been arrested for reportedly hiding a dead body at a truck stop.

A news release Friday from Captain Todd Christiansen says a truck driver found the body of 27-year-old Nakiela Thompson November 1st at the Road Ranger truck stop in South Beloit, Illinois. She was from Milwaukee, but the circumstances of her death haven't been released.

Last Thursday, when Winnebago County, Illinois detectives were interviewing Marco Rodriguez, 50, of Beloit, he reportedly told them that Thompson died at an address on Huebbe Parkway in Beloit, Wisconsin but that he didn't kill her. Authorities say, however, that he did tell them he moved her body from that location to the truck stop.

Rodriguez was arrested around 6:00 p.m. Thursday night after Rock County deputies and Town of Beloit Police searched two warrant locations in Beloit. He faces felony charges of Hiding a Corpse (Wisconsin State Statute 940.11(2).

The suspect is being held at the Rock County Jail with an initial court appearance set for Monday afternoon.