GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- Wisconsin's bald eagle population is soaring.

Right now, we're at an all-time high with nearly 1,600 active nests around the state, according to the Department of Natural Resources.

And now is a great time of year to go eagle watching.

The birds tend to concentrate around open water.

One place to see them is the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary in Green Bay.

"From all the challenges they've faced, whether from DDT, lead poisoning, all those different things, to be flourishing as well as they are, it's really quite a great story to have them around," sanctuary animal keeper Matt Rupnik told WBAY.

At least two pairs of bald eagles will raise their young at the sanctuary next spring.