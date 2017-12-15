Madison buildings designated "historic places" - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Madison buildings designated "historic places"

Posted: Updated:
Credit: WI Historical Society Credit: WI Historical Society

MADISON (WKOW) -- A couple of buildings in Madison are among the latest additions to the state register of historic places.
     Luther Memorial Church on University Avenue between Mills and Park Streets got the designation Friday, according to the Wisconsin Historical Society.
    Experts call the church one of the finest examples of Neo-Gothic revival style architecture in the capital city.
    The other 'historic place' designation goes to a small cabin near the north shore of Lake Mendota.
    The Maple Bluff Boy Scout cabin, built in 1943, was constructed as a community project and became the long-time clubhouse and meeting space for the Maple Bluff Boy Scouts.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.