Fitchburg police chief search down to final two

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Fitchburg's search for a new police chief is down to two finalists.

People in Fitchburg got to meet both candidates Friday night.

They are Chad Brecklin, a Fitchburg police lieutenant, and Kelly Kent, a captain with the Oshkosh Police Department.

The head of Fitchburg's Police and Fire Commission says they're trying to identify the person who can improve relationships between police and community members, and someone who is forward-thinking when it comes to policy.

"We think the police chief is going to be a fundamental leader in terms of promoting not just the safety factors that i mentioned, but also help building a community for the future for all of our residents," said Gregory Jones.

Fitchburg's goal is to have the position filled by January 1.