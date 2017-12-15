Madison makes snow for Nordic ski races

MADISON (WKOW) -- Groomers put the finishing touches on a cross country ski track at Elver Park in Madison Friday night.

They're packing man-made snow together for a 1-kilometer loop ahead of races.

After the competitions, you can get in on the fun too; the loop is open to the public.

we know the holidays can be a stressful time of the year, but there's nothing better than getting outside for some physical exercise that really creates some opportunity for some stress-free family time," said Jennifer Sereno of Madison Nordic Ski Club.

Everything gets going at 10 a.m. Saturday.