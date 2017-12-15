Vandals shatter more than a dozen car windows in south Madison neighborhood

MADISON (WKOW) --- A Madison neighborhood is on alert after more than a dozen vehicles are vandalized.

Police said it happened sometime between 8 p.m. Thursday night and 6 a.m. Friday morning in the Meadowood neighborhood on Meadowood Drive, Monticello Way, Leland Road and Thrush Lane.

Barb Liegel husband's truck was one of the vehicles that had its window shattered.

“He walked over to a suburban and realize that somebody had gotten into it...broke that window open,” she said.

Police said on its blotter online that it could have been caused by a BB gun or something similar.

“It was probably the size of your fist earlier. But it's broken out much more now,” Liegel said about the size of the hole in the broken window.

The vandals struck overnight which has Meadowood Neighborhood Association President Terry Evanson concerned.

“They're very unfortunate because it makes everyone feel unsafe and maybe have a perception that there's more crime than there actually is,” Evanson said.

Liegel's husband's truck wasn't the only vehicle to have its window shattered. Police said the same thing happened to at least a dozen vehicles in the area.

“I heard that right away when the officer came. I think she had went to three other people's place to go do the same report,” Liegel said.

Evanson said while the rash of vandalism is concerning, she has seen crime go down in the area.

“Particularly in our neighborhood, in Meadowood. The number of police calls has decreased significantly.”

Nonetheless, Liegel said she and her husband will be on alert.

“Keep your cars close to the house or in the garage, otherwise they'll probably be back and do it again.”

Police said they are stepping up patrols in the Meadowood neighborhood area. They're asking neighbors to be on the lookout and report any suspicious activity.