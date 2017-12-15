Brunker Leading Middleton After Near-Death Experience - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Brunker Leading Middleton After Near-Death Experience

Posted: Updated:
MIDDLETON (WKOW) -

Brogan Brunker is Middleton boys' basketball's leading scorer so far this season.  It's a bit surprising, considering what Brunker has been through over the last year and a half.  

It all started in the summer of 2016.  What began as an injured ankle turned into a staph infection and then turned into Lemierre's Syndrome - a rare infection that can be fatal.

"It wasn't until I went into septic shock where they had to paddle me and restart my heart that they realized there was like a collection of fluid in my lung that got infected," said Brunker.  "And my body started killing itself."

Brogan lost about 50 pounds over the course of about 3 months.

"I had probably about 40 different IVs in me," said Brunker.  "I was just going with the flow.  I wasn't going to freak myself out.  I knew it could go bad.  And I made it out, that's all that matters."

He was discharged in the fall, but the recovery continued from home.

"I got really sad," said Brunker.  "The depression started kicking in, but I just knew I was going to be alright."

Brogan tried coming back for the second half of the hoops season last year, but he still felt exhausted.

"I was not me," said Brunker. "I would think about doing things I could normally do, but I couldn't - which is frustrating. But I told myself I will get there.  Keep working at it, and eventually it all came back around.

Brogan recovered - but then had another setback before the Middleton 2017 football season.  He injured his wrist, had to have surgery, and missed his senior season on the gridiron.

Luckily, this hoops season marks a brand new chapter in Brogan's life.  Through five games he's averaging 22 points per game.

"[Brogan] kind of realized, 'this is my senior year, this is my last opportunity'," said Middleton boys' basketball coach Kevin Bavery.  "I'm trying to remember the last time I had someone that was so 'all in'."

"In the moment [the situation] sucks," said Brunker.  "Dreams are ruined.  But, the amount of opportunity and the lives that I've affected through my journey is more important than anything else.

Brogan says people who have also been affected by Lemierre's syndrome have reached out through social media.  After the basketball season, he's hopeful he will have an opportunity to play in college.
 

  • BadgersBadgersMore>>

  • Badgers' Chryst named a Dodd Award finalist

    Badgers' Chryst named a Dodd Award finalist

    Badgers football coach Paul Chryst is now up for a pair of awards honoring the top coach in college football. Chryst was named a finalist for the 2017 Dodd Trophy. He was previously named a finalist for Paul Bryant Coach of the Year Award. 

    More >>

    Badgers football coach Paul Chryst is now up for a pair of awards honoring the top coach in college football. Chryst was named a finalist for the 2017 Dodd Trophy. He was previously named a finalist for Paul Bryant Coach of the Year Award. 

    More >>

  • Badgers women fall to Milwaukee

    Badgers women fall to Milwaukee

    The Badgers women's basketball team came up a little short against in-state rival Milwaukee. The Panthers pounced for a 67-64 road victory. Niya Beverley led Wisconsin with 13 points. Kendra Van Leeuwen added 12 points. Courtney Fredrickson notched 11 points and 10 rebounds. Wisconsin falls to 7-6 with the loss. Milwaukee improves to 8-2. More >>
    The Badgers women's basketball team came up a little short against in-state rival Milwaukee. The Panthers pounced for a 67-64 road victory. Niya Beverley led Wisconsin with 13 points. Kendra Van Leeuwen added 12 points. Courtney Fredrickson notched 11 points and 10 rebounds. Wisconsin falls to 7-6 with the loss. Milwaukee improves to 8-2. More >>

  • Davison FT gives Wisconsin 81-80 win over W Kentucky

    Davison FT gives Wisconsin 81-80 win over W Kentucky

    Brad Davison's free throw with two seconds to go lifted Wisconsin to an 81-80 win against Western Kentucky on Wednesday night.    Darius Thompson tear-drop jumper tied the score at 80-80 for Western Kentucky with two seconds left in regulation. Davison drew a foul while setting a screen and made the front end of a 1-and-1.    Ethan Happ and Brevin Pritzl scored 17 points each for Wisconsin (5-7), which snapped a two-game losing streak. Davison scored 16 points and ...More >>
    Brad Davison's free throw with two seconds to go lifted Wisconsin to an 81-80 win against Western Kentucky on Wednesday night.    Darius Thompson tear-drop jumper tied the score at 80-80 for Western Kentucky with two seconds left in regulation. Davison drew a foul while setting a screen and made the front end of a 1-and-1.    Ethan Happ and Brevin Pritzl scored 17 points each for Wisconsin (5-7), which snapped a two-game losing streak. Davison scored 16 points and ...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.