Rodgers Added to Packers Roster, Callahan Released - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Rodgers Added to Packers Roster, Callahan Released

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was officially added to the team's roster on Saturday.  Rodgers had been on injured reserve since October 20th, after suffering a broken collarbone in week 6 against the Minnesota Vikings.

In order to clear room on the active roster for Rodgers, QB Joe Callahan has been released.

Rodgers started the first six games this season, completing 128 of 193 passes (66.3 pct.) for 1,385 yards, 13 touchdowns, three interceptions and a passer rating of 103.2. The two-time NFL MVP ranks No. 1 in NFL history (min. 1,500 attempts) in career passer rating (104.1), interception percentage (1.5) and touchdown/interception ratio (4.13, 310/75).

  • Badgers' Chryst named a Dodd Award finalist

    Badgers football coach Paul Chryst is now up for a pair of awards honoring the top coach in college football. Chryst was named a finalist for the 2017 Dodd Trophy. He was previously named a finalist for Paul Bryant Coach of the Year Award. 

  • Badgers women fall to Milwaukee

    The Badgers women's basketball team came up a little short against in-state rival Milwaukee. The Panthers pounced for a 67-64 road victory. Niya Beverley led Wisconsin with 13 points. Kendra Van Leeuwen added 12 points. Courtney Fredrickson notched 11 points and 10 rebounds. Wisconsin falls to 7-6 with the loss. Milwaukee improves to 8-2. More >>
  • Davison FT gives Wisconsin 81-80 win over W Kentucky

    Brad Davison's free throw with two seconds to go lifted Wisconsin to an 81-80 win against Western Kentucky on Wednesday night.    Darius Thompson tear-drop jumper tied the score at 80-80 for Western Kentucky with two seconds left in regulation. Davison drew a foul while setting a screen and made the front end of a 1-and-1.    Ethan Happ and Brevin Pritzl scored 17 points each for Wisconsin (5-7), which snapped a two-game losing streak. Davison scored 16 points and ...More >>
