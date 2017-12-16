Rodgers Added to Packers Roster, Callahan Released

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was officially added to the team's roster on Saturday. Rodgers had been on injured reserve since October 20th, after suffering a broken collarbone in week 6 against the Minnesota Vikings.

In order to clear room on the active roster for Rodgers, QB Joe Callahan has been released.

Rodgers started the first six games this season, completing 128 of 193 passes (66.3 pct.) for 1,385 yards, 13 touchdowns, three interceptions and a passer rating of 103.2. The two-time NFL MVP ranks No. 1 in NFL history (min. 1,500 attempts) in career passer rating (104.1), interception percentage (1.5) and touchdown/interception ratio (4.13, 310/75).