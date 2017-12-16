Despite youth Black Hawk girl's basketball remain No. 1

After a 55-37 win over Springville on Saturday, the Black Hawk High School girl's basketball team improved to (8-0) on the season and continues to be ranked No. 1 in division five in the state. The Warriors are accomplishing all of this with 12 girls on the roster and over half of them are freshman and sophomores.

In his 13th season as the Warriors head coach, Mike Flanagan has seen talented players come through his program, but this season he has the talent and he will have it for years to come.

"We have a variety of kids that can score the basketball." Said Flanagan. "To think how it is as an opposing coach when a team has multiple kids that can put it on the deck or shoot from the perimeter."

This season, the Warriors are averaging 19 assists per game that is translating to over 10 made three pointers per game. Defensively, Black Hawk is coming up with 18 steels per game, adding to their dominate play.

"It's just a drive that comes from within." Said senior guard Hannah Herbst. "Ambition you know. We pride ourselves on getting deflections and just working hard out there."

With 12 total varsity players, three freshman and four sophomores making up just over half of the Warriors roster. Sophomore guard Natalie Leuzinger is averaging just over 20 points per game said, "this is a pride thing, because we aren't a big school. We kind of have whoever comes out for the basketball team."

Part of that are two sisters. Hannah and Bailey Butler. They complement the scoring attack from Leuzinger, combining for nearly 30 points per game.

"It's pretty cool. It's like having another same mind on the team." Said Hannah.

Bailey added, "at home, I'll be like 'Hannah you need to play defense and we can get into a big fight about everything."

The Warriors are (8-0) on the season, their next game is Tuesday, December 19 at Barneveld High School at 7:30 p.m.