Man-made snow for winter fun despite the sun

MADISON (WKOW) - Man-made snow allowed skiers to enjoy winter fun despite the sun.

Madison Nordic Ski Club partnered with Central Cross Country Ski Association and City of Madison Parks to host an early season ski event on Saturday, Dec. 16, at Elver Park on Madison's southwest side.

Despite above normal temperatures, people enjoyed cross-country skiing in man-made snow. "It's something that we can do to help get people outdoors and enjoy all that Madison has to offer for winter recreation opportunities," says Jennifer Sereno, co-president of Madison Nordic Ski Club ("MadNorSki").

A 1-kilometer loop of snow was created for continued fun throughout the holiday season. "This is fantastic. We're actually in fairly good shape, even if we do have warm weather, because we made more snow...so we should be good for quite awhile," states Bill Rattunde, a coach for MadNorSki.

Sereno is hopefully that the snow will last through Madison Winter Festival since, in past years, the event had been canceled due to lack of snow.

With just a $7 daily trail pass, skiers young and old can come out and enjoy the winter recreation festivities at Elver Park.