Free holiday shipping, postal deadlines coming up

MADISON (WKOW) -- If you're a last-minute shopper, the clock's ticking to get your gifts shipped "free and under the tree" in time for the holidays.

Amazon Prime members have until tomorrow to get guaranteed, free Christmas deliver. For non-prime members, shipping is still free for orders over $25.00.

Target is offering free shipping with no minimums and delivery in time for Christmas for items ordered by Monday.

And Walmart customers must also order by tomorrow to get free, two-day shipping on orders over $35.00.

The U.S. Postal Service says the deadlines for mailing your packages in time for Christmas are also imminent.

You have until the 19th, which is Tuesday, to send via First-Class Mail® Service.

Wednesday the 20th is the cutoff for Priority Mail® Service and Friday the 22nd is the deadline for Priority Mail Express® Service.

The deadline for USPS Retail Ground™ was Dec. 14, so you're too late if you wanted to send via ground.

