Argument nearly turns deadly on Madison's south side

MADISON (WKOW) --- A domestic dispute nearly turned deadly Saturday on the south side of Madison. Police arrested two people after a woman tried stabbing a man.

It happened in the 3000 block of Todd Drive. When officers arrived, they arrested a 19-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man. Investigators said the woman was unarmed, but found a pair of scissors near her when she was arrested.

Police said incident started when the two, who were previously in the relationship together, got into an argument while attending a party on Manor Drive. The woman tried to stab and slash the man with knives. That's when he went outside and broke the window of her car with a chair before taking off.

Later, police said the woman contacted the man, who still had her cell phone. The two agreed to meet in the Todd Drive area. When she arrived, she got her phone back, but he began battering her. She slashed the man and chased him around the neighborhood.

The woman was treated a local hospital for minor injuries. Both were taken to the Public Safety Building on domestic related charges.