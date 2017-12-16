Two former guards targets in Lincoln Hills investigation - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Two former guards targets in Lincoln Hills investigation

MADISON (WKOW) -- Federal prosecutors have identified two former guards as targets of an excessive force probe at Lincoln Hills youth prison.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports U.S. Attorney Scott Blader’s office informed the two guards in writing that they were targets of the wide-ranging investigation into activities at the Northwoods prison.

The letters are the first sign prosecutors are moving toward charges with an investigation that began nearly three years ago.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports a grand jury is scheduled to take up the case Wednesday.

