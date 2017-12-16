Woman allegedly sexually assaulted after dating website meeting

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are investigating an alleged sexual assault after a woman met a man on a dating website.

Police say the woman claims she met the 33-year-old man Friday on the dating website Plenty of Fish. She says she met with the man, whose identity is unknown, in the downtown Madison area.

After visiting various several establishments, the victim believes her drink was drugged when she left it unattended. Police say the victim told them she woke up at an unknown address on the east or north side of Madison.