Woman allegedly sexually assaulted after dating website meeting

Just days from his sentencing for federal gun crimes, former fugitive Joseph Jakubowski tells 27 News in a jail house interview, he remains defiantly anti-government.More >>
ABC has pulled "The Great American Baking Show" after show judge Johnny Iuzzini was accused of sexual misconduct.More >>
Madison police say that a store clerk and a robber conspired to stage a hold-up Dec. 2, 2017 at the 7-Eleven at 2703 W. Beltline Highway.More >>
Wisconsin wildlife officials hope the hunting tradition can get new life from the local food movement.More >>
Groomers put the finishing touches on a cross country ski track at Elver Park in Madison Friday night.More >>
Wisconsin's bald eagle population is at an all-time high, according to state wildlife officials.More >>
Fitchburg's search for a new police chief is down to two finalists.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are searching for a man they say violently assaulted a woman Wednesday.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Joseph Jakubowski, who led authorities on a 10-day manhunt in April, 2017, tells Tony Galli what motivated him to rob the Janesville gun shop in the first place and why in the end he felt it was best if he was captured.More >>
Doctor. Mom. Author. Philanthropist. A Madison woman is proving you can have it all.More >>
