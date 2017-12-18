Give the gift of cheese this holiday season

MADISON (WKOW) -- Finding the perfect holiday gift for everyone on your shopping list can make a hectic time of year even more challenging. Instead of gifting another sweater, tie or knick-knack, consider an edible gift everyone is sure to love – cheese.

On Tuesday, Ken Monteleone, Owner of Fromagination stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to share a few gift ideas with our viewers.

With so many varieties, types and styles of cheese to choose from, Roth Cheese makes it easy to check off everyone on your list with their new holiday gift set, an exclusive collection of award-winning Wisconsin cheese and accompaniments.

Featured cheeses include:

· Roth Sriracha Gouda, a mild Dutch-style gouda made with Sriracha chili sauce and rubbed with crushed red peppers.

· Roth’s Private Reserve, a light and crumbly alpine-style cheese with notes of butterscotch and honey.

· Roth GranQueso, an American Cheese Society winner seven years running with flavors of brown butter and candied pineapple.

· Roth Grand Cru Surchoix, a nutty washed-rind cheese and Grand Champion of the 2016 World Championship Cheese Contest.

Locally-made accompaniments including Quince & Apple Preserves, Potter’s Crackers and Treat Bake Shop’s Spiced Pecans are also included for easy holiday pairings.

“An edible gift like cheese is always appropriate no matter who you are shopping for this holiday season,” said Heather Engwall, Director of Marketing for Emmi Roth. “From spicy Roth Sriracha Gouda to sweet GranQueso, this special holiday collection is packed with cheeses that are full of flavor, and perfect for holiday entertaining.”

Holiday gift boxes are currently available for purchase with 1/2-lb., 1/3-lb. or 1-lb. pieces of Roth Cheese.

Click here for more information.