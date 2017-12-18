Travel Wisconsin offers fun ways to ring in 2018

MADISON (WKOW) -- The new year is just around the corner and Wisconsin offers lots of fun ways to ring in 2018.

On Tuesday, Lisa Marshall with the Wisconsin Department of Tourism stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to share a few ideas with our viewers.

Wisconsin puts its own spin on the Times Square Ball Drop with two unique New Year’s Eve events.

Droppin’ of the Carp has been a holiday tradition for more than 15 years. The town of Prairie du Chien likes to ring in the New Year by dropping a 25-pound frozen carp. The carp is named Lucky and everyone kisses Lucky for good luck in the New Year. Festivities kick off at 9 p.m. and Lucky is raised in the air at 11:30 p.m. The night concludes with the Lucky drop and fireworks. They also have a bonfire, music and live entertainment.

A carp isn’t the only crazy thing we drop on New Year’s Eve. Since we live in the dairy state, it's no surprise Wisconsin is home to the Big Cheese Drop, which takes place at the Plymouth Arts Center about 20 minutes west of Sheboygan. A giant cheese wedge is hoisted by crane and lowered. The event is sponsored by Sartori Cheese Company and the cheese looks like a giant wedge of their award-winning Bellavitano Gold. This drop takes place at 10 p.m. so families can enjoy the cheese drop together. There’s also features a bonfire, champagne toast at midnight and, of course, complimentary cheese table.

Another Wisconsin tradition is jumping into a freezing, ice cold Wisconsin lake on New Year’s Day.

Polar Bear Plunges are a New Year’s Day tradition at locations across the state. In Door County, the Jacksonport Polar Bear Club will host its 32nd annual plunge at Lakeside Park beach. It’s one the largest polar bear swims in the country! They have 600-800 swimmers they take a dip into the icy waters of Lake Michigan. Registration and festivities start at 10:30 and the plunge is at noon.

