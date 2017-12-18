UPDATE: Derailed train going 80 mph in 30 mph zone

DUPONT, Wash. (AP) -- The Latest on an Amtrak train derailment in Washington state (all times local):

11:52 p.m.

UPDATE (AP) -- Federal investigators say the Amtrak train that derailed south of Seattle was traveling at 80 mph in a 30 mph zone.

Bella Dinh-Zarr, an NTSB board member, said at a Monday night news conference that information from the event data recorder in the rear locomotive provided information about the train's speed. Authorities say at least three people were killed and dozens injured when the train derailed early Monday morning, spilling train cars onto a busy interstate.

Dinh-Zarr says it's not yet known what caused the train to derail and that "it's too early to tell" why it was going so fast.

Federal investigators will be on the scene Tuesday.

8:30 p.m.

UPDATE (AP) -- Authorities say 72 people were medically evaluated and taken to hospitals for treatment after a train derailed onto a highway about 50 miles south of Seattle.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Jon Nelson said Monday night that of those 72 people, 10 people were in serious condition.

Nelson also reconfirmed that three people had died. Their identities have not been released.

Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari also said Monday night that 80 passengers were on the train along with five on-duty employees.

6:18 p.m.

UPDATE (AP) -- Amtrak's president says positive train control -- the technology that can slow or stop a speeding train -- wasn't in use on the stretch of track in Washington state where a deadly derailment occurred.

Richard Anderson spoke on a conference call with reporters and said he was "deeply saddened by all that has happened today."

Authorities say there are three confirmed deaths from the Monday morning derailment south of Seattle that spilled several train cars onto a busy freeway.

More than 100 people were taken to area hospitals. Federal investigators were on the scene trying to determine a cause.

5:20 p.m.

UPDATE (AP) -- Authorities say there are 3 confirmed deaths in the train derailment outside Seattle.

City of DuPont Fire Chief Larry Creekmore also says more than 100 patients transported for treatment Monday after the train went off the track and sent 13 cars onto a highway below.

A U.S. official who was briefed on the investigation said earlier that at least six people were killed. It wasn't immediately clear how to reconcile the numbers.

The official was not authorized to discuss the investigation publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Authorities say all the train cars have been searched but they didn't know if everyone was accounted for.



3:30 p.m.

UPDATE (AP) -- An Amtrak train that derailed south of Seattle, killing six people, was going more than 80 mph (129 kph) about one-quarter mile (0.4 kilometers) before it entered a curve where the speed limit was much lower.

A track chart prepared by the Washington State Department of Transportation shows the maximum speed drops from 79 mph (127 kph) to 30 mph (48 kph) for passenger trains just before the tracks curve to cross Interstate 5.

Train 501 left the tracks Monday on the I-5 overpass. More than 50 people were hospitalized.

The chart, dated February 7, 2017, was submitted to the Federal Railroad Administration in anticipation of the start of passenger service along a new bypass route that shaves 10 minutes off the trip between Seattle and Portland.

A website that maps location and speed using data from Amtrak's train tracker app shows the train was going 81.1 mph (129 kph) just before it derailed on the overpass.

It wasn't clear how fast the train was moving when it derailed.

2:25 p.m.

UPDATE (AP) -- Authorities say 77 passengers and seven crew members were on board an Amtrak train that derailed near DuPont, Washington.

Amtrak spokeswoman Gay Banks Olson gave the updated numbers at a news conference Monday afternoon.

The announcement lowered the number of passengers previously reported and raised the number of crew members.

The train hurtled off an overpass and crashed into vehicles below Interstate 5 Monday morning, leaving multiple people dead and others wounded.

Banks Olson says the train was not filled to capacity when it derailed.

She says Amtrak is "very grateful there weren't more people involved."

Amtrak says the National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident.

DUPONT, Wash. (AP) — An Amtrak train making the first-ever run along a faster new route hurtled off an overpass Monday south of Seattle and spilled some of its cars onto the highway below, killing at least six people, authorities said. The death toll was expected to rise.

Seventy-eight passengers and five crew members were aboard when the train moving at more than 80 mph derailed on a route that had raised safety concerns. At least 50 people were hospitalized, more than a dozen with critical or serious injuries, authorities said.

An official briefed on the investigation told The Associated Press that preliminary signs indicate that Train 501 may have struck something before going off the track about 40 miles (64 kilometers) south of Seattle. The official was not authorized to discuss the investigation publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

A local official had raised concerns about the safety of the new bypass as recently as two weeks ago at a public meeting.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said several vehicles on Interstate 5 were struck by falling train cars and multiple motorists were injured. No fatalities of motorists were reported.

Video provided by KOMO-TV shows aerial footage of the mangled Amtrak rail cars that went off the tracks in Washington State Monday morning. (Dec. 18)

In a radio transmission immediately after the accident, the train’s conductor can be heard saying the train was coming around a corner and was crossing a bridge that passed over Interstate 5 when it derailed.

“I’m still figuring that out. We’ve got cars everywhere and down onto the highway,” he tells the dispatcher, who asks if everyone is OK.

Chris Karnes was on the train, three or four cars back from the front. He said the only part of the train remaining on the tracks was the rear locomotive. Several cars were hanging over the overpass.

Daniel Konzelman, 24, was driving parallel to the train on his way to work as an accountant in Olympia. He was about 30 seconds ahead of the train on the freeway when he saw it derail.

Konzelman, who was driving with a friend, said he pulled off the freeway and then ran down along the tracks and over the bridge to get to the scene. They saw three cars and a semi-truck on the freeway that had been damaged by the derailment. There were train cars with their roofs ripped off, or that were tipped upside down, on both sides of the track or turned sideways on the bridge.

They climbed into train cars and found people hurt — some pinned underneath the train, others who appeared to be dead, he said. If they were mobile and seemed stable, he helped them climb out. If they appeared seriously hurt, he tried to comfort them by talking to them.

“I just wanted to help people because I would want people to help me,” he said. “I’m an Eagle Scout. I have a lot of first-aid training and emergency response training.”

They stayed for nearly two hours before hitting the road again.

“I prepared for the worst and hoped for the best. I saw a little bit of both,” he said.

President Donald Trump used the deadly derailment to call for more infrastructure spending in a tweet sent about three hours after the accident. He said the wreck, on a newly completed bypass, shows “more than ever why our soon to be submitted infrastructure plan must be approved quickly.”

The train was making the inaugural run on the new route as part of a $180.7 million project designed to speed up service by removing passenger trains from a route along Puget Sound that’s bogged down by curves, single-track tunnels and freight traffic.

The Amtrak Cascades train service is jointly owned by the Washington State Department of Transportation and the Oregon Department of Transportation. Amtrak operates the service for the two states as a contractor and is responsible for day-to-day operations. Amtrak Cascades runs trains from Vancouver, British Columbia, to Eugene, Oregon.

The Amtrak schedule called for the train to leave Seattle around 6 a.m. and arrive in Portland about 3 1/2 hours later.

Monday marked the first public use of the new bypass built on an existing inland rail line that runs along Interstate 5 from Tacoma to DuPont, near where Train 501 derailed. Track testing was completed in January and February in advance of Monday’s launch, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

The tracks, known as the Point Defiance Bypass, are owned by Sound Transit, the transit agency serving the Seattle area. They were previously owned by BNSF and were used for occasional freight and military transport.

The mayor of Lakewood, Washington, a city along the new route, predicted a deadly crash — but one involving a fast-moving train hitting a car or pedestrian at a grade-crossing, not a train tumbling off an overpass. At a recent public meeting, he called on state planners to build overpass-like rail structures instead of having trains cross busy streets.

The National Transportation Safety Board said a team of investigators was on its way to the scene from Washington, D.C.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.