Video: Officer escapes head-on crash with wrong-way driver - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Video: Officer escapes head-on crash with wrong-way driver

Posted: Updated:

DeFOREST (WKOW) -- A DeForest police officer narrowly escaped a head-on crash Saturday night with a wrong-way driver.

Squad car video shows the DeForest officer as he prepared to stop a driver going the wrong way on the I 39/90 during a pursuit.

The officer had positioned himself on the Interstate to place Stop Sticks to try and stop the vehicle, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.

The video shows the suspect nearly striking several vehicles and the squad car.

The suspect's vehicle then hit the Stop Sticks and flattened three tires, disabling the vehicle and stopping him from endangering more lives.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.