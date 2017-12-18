Video: Officer escapes head-on crash with wrong-way driver

DeFOREST (WKOW) -- A DeForest police officer narrowly escaped a head-on crash Saturday night with a wrong-way driver.

Squad car video shows the DeForest officer as he prepared to stop a driver going the wrong way on the I 39/90 during a pursuit.

The officer had positioned himself on the Interstate to place Stop Sticks to try and stop the vehicle, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.

The video shows the suspect nearly striking several vehicles and the squad car.

The suspect's vehicle then hit the Stop Sticks and flattened three tires, disabling the vehicle and stopping him from endangering more lives.