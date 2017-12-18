Photo: Packers all decked out for the holidays

CHARLOTTE (NC) -- Although the Green Bay Packers didn't win their all important game Sunday against the Caroline Panthers, the did arrive in style.

In a post to the Packers Twitter page, Jordy Nelson Tweeted a photo of eight members of the team pose for a photo while wearing "ugly Christmas suits." They style has taken the ugly Christmas sweater trend to a whole new level.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who unfortunately wasn't part of the festive photo, was making his first game appearance since Oct. 15. He threw for 290 yards with three touchdowns but was intercepted three times in the 31-24 loss as the Packers' playoff hopes took a potentially critical blow.

Green Bay (7-7) had a chance to send the game into overtime for a third straight week, but Panthers cornerback James Bradberry stripped wide receiver Geronimo Allison of the ball after a completion at the Carolina 28-yard line with 1:48 remaining. Safety Mike Adams recovered the fumble.