Badgers will retire Frank Kaminsky's No. 44

Former Badgers big man Frank Kaminsky will have his permanent place at the Kohl Center come February when the Badgers will add his No. 44 jersey to the rafters by retiring it within the program.

The 2015 consensus National Player of the Year will be in attendance for the Badgers’ men’s basketball game against Purdue and the University of the Wisconsin will officially retire his No. 44 jersey during a halftime ceremony.

Kaminsky, who is in his third season with the Charlotte Hornets, will travel to Madison during the NBA All-Star Break to take part in the celebration. The No. 44 will be just the second number to hang in the Kohl Center rafters alongside Ab Nicholas’ No. 8. The No. 44 will remain in circulation at Wisconsin, but Kaminsky’s name and number will be forever celebrated.

One of the most versatile big men in college basketball, Kaminsky became just the second player in Wisconsin history to post 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 100 blocks during his career. Holding the UW single-game record for points in a game (43) from his junior season, Kaminsky also became UW's career blocks leader with 153 rejections.

Kaminsky was selected ninth overall in the 2015 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets, becoming the highest drafted Badger and the first NBA Lottery pick from UW since Devin Harris went No. 5 overall in 2004. Kaminsky has appeared in 179 games in three seasons with the Hornets, averaging 9.6 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.

(UW Athletics contributed information to this article.)