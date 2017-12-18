Badgers will retire Frank Kaminsky's No. 44

Devonta Freeman rushed for 126 yards and a touchdown to help the Atlanta Falcons stay close in the tight NFC South race with a 24-21 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. The Atlanta win eliminated the Packers from playoff contention this season.More >>
Markus Howard hit all nine of his free-throw attempts and finished with 26 points and Sam Hauser scored 21, including four 3-pointers, to help Marquette pull away for a 79-70 win over Northern Illinois on Monday night.More >>
The NFL has suspended Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis for two games following his helmet-to-helmet hit on Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams.More >>
Former Badgers big man Frank Kaminsky will have his permanent place at the Kohl Center come February when the Badgers will add his No. 44 jersey to the rafters by retiring it within the program.More >>
CHARLOTTE (NC) -- Although the Green Bay Packers didn't win their all important game Sunday against the Caroline Panthers, the did arrive in style.More >>
Cam Newton threw for 242 yards and four touchdowns, and the Carolina Panthers spoiled Aaron Rodgers' return from a broken collarbone with a 31-24 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.More >>
After a 55-37 win over Springville on Saturday, the Black Hawk High School girl's basketball team improved to (8-0) on the season and continues to be ranked No. 1 in division five in the state. The Warriors are accomplishing all of this with 12 girls on the roster and over half of them are freshman and sophomores.More >>
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was officially added to the team's roster on Saturday. QB Joe Callahan has been released in order to make room for Rodgers.More >>
Badgers football coach Paul Chryst is now up for a pair of awards honoring the top coach in college football. Chryst was named a finalist for the 2017 Dodd Trophy. He was previously named a finalist for Paul Bryant Coach of the Year Award.More >>
