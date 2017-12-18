Thomas Davis suspended 2 games after hit on Davante Adams - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Thomas Davis suspended 2 games after hit on Davante Adams

GREEN BAY (AP) -

The NFL has suspended Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis for two games following his helmet-to-helmet hit on Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams.
   The decision was announced Monday.
   Adams left Sunday's game in the third quarter with a concussion after being blindsided by Davis following a Carolina interception. Davis was penalized 15 yards, but not ejected.
   Davis, the 2015 NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year, was visibly upset on the sideline after the play.
   Panthers coach Ron Rivera expressed concern earlier Monday that Davis might be suspended, but said he didn't believe the hit was intentional.
   Davis can return to the Panthers roster on Jan. 1 should the team qualify for the postseason. Carolina (10-4) can clinch a playoff spot on Sunday with a win against Tampa Bay (4-9).
 

  Badgers will retire Frank Kaminsky's No. 44

    Former Badgers big man Frank Kaminsky will have his permanent place at the Kohl Center come February when the Badgers will add his No. 44 jersey to the rafters by retiring it within the program. 

  Badgers' Chryst named a Dodd Award finalist

    Badgers football coach Paul Chryst is now up for a pair of awards honoring the top coach in college football. Chryst was named a finalist for the 2017 Dodd Trophy. He was previously named a finalist for Paul Bryant Coach of the Year Award. 

  Badgers women fall to Milwaukee

    The Badgers women's basketball team came up a little short against in-state rival Milwaukee. The Panthers pounced for a 67-64 road victory. Niya Beverley led Wisconsin with 13 points. Kendra Van Leeuwen added 12 points. Courtney Fredrickson notched 11 points and 10 rebounds. Wisconsin falls to 7-6 with the loss. Milwaukee improves to 8-2.
