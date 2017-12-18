Suspect: Milwaukee woman died during sex

Beloit (WKOW) - Rock County Court records show a suspect in the death of a Milwaukee woman told investigators she died during a sexual encounter with him.

50-year old Marco Rodriguez appeared from the Rock County jail by video conference for a Monday initial appearance on the felony charge of hiding a corpse. A court commissioner adjourned the hearing until Tuesday after court staff failed to find a Spanish-language interpreter for Rodriguez.

Search warrant affidavits state Rodriguez was a customer of 27 year old Nakiela Thompson for sex over several months, and on Halloween, Rodriguez says Thompson began acting strange during a sexual encounter. Affidavits state Rodriguez says she "...began to grasp for air" and died, and he panicked and took the woman's body to a truck stop in Illinois and left it there. According to the criminal complaint, Rodriguez says the sexual encounter took place in a room in Beloit tire repair shop owned by his brother and where Rodriguez worked.



Affidavits state the body was discovered last week, after investigators spoke with one of Thompson's acquaintances, who said Thompson told a man with the nickname of "Squeaky" that if anything happened to her, she was with Rodriguez.



Court records state investigators say there was bruising all over the face of the woman's body, and it appeared the body had been dragged.



Search warrant affidavits state a pathologist suspected strangling as the cause of death. The criminal complaint says pathologists also concluded cocaine intoxication was a contributing factor.