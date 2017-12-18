Dane County leaders push to keep federal clean car standards

MADISON (WKOW) -- There is a local push for the Trump administration to keep Federal clean car standards.



Dane County Executive Joe Parisi, Madison Mayor Paul Soglin and the Sierra Club are believe rolling back the standards would be a bad thing.



"I feel like we've gone back in time in many ways. That we're still debating something like this. CAFE standards and mileage standards, as they improve, save communities and consumer dollars. The dollars not spent on gas are dollars that stay in our communities and in the pockets of people who live in our community," said Parisi.



Dane County is doing its part to reduce emissions. 75 county vehicles currently run on compressed natural gas.