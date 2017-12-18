Madison woman home after being stranded at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport

MADISON (WKOW) --- Flights in and out of Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport are back up and running – but there are still ripple effects around the country after a major power outage forced thousands of travelers to camp out inside the country's busiest airport.

Kristen Peterson was one of the thousands of passengers forced to camp out in the airport after her flight was canceled.

“I spent the nice with a thousand of my best friends,” she said after arriving at the Dane County Regional Airport Monday morning.

She described what happened when the power failed.

“I was traveling from a family wedding in Atlanta. Got to the airport early. Was having lunch when the light went out. All the electricity went out. And we had no idea why. Ended up being an overnight debacle.”

“They think it's going to be 15-20 minutes. No one know exactly what has happened,” said Kevin McGinnis was traveling to Madison with the family on their way to Iowa.

It turned out to be nearly 11 hours.

“It was slightly panic. A little bit of pandemonium where we were. But everybody was reassured that their flight was going to be there,” McGinnis said.

Both Peterson and McGinnis said the thought that it may have been a terrorist attack did come to mind.

“Because that's become so common. So it did go through my mind. But nothing happened. The police didn't come flying in,” Peterson said. “They're were all kind of stories flying about what was going on. And we didn't really find out until the lights came back on and we were all able to charge our devices back up.”

“Some people whispered terrorist attack. But there wasn't panic as though that was happening,” McGinnis said.

With no place to go, Peterson said everyone made the best of a bad situation.

“There were people sleeping on the floor and in chairs and upright and wherever they could find,” she said. “Delta made sure there was constantly water coming through, bottled water. They brought carts of bottled water constantly. Big trays of snacks, the kind you'd get on the airplane, pretzels, peanuts and the good Delta cookies. And then about 1:30 in the morning a man came through and woke us all up and had Chick-fil-A sandwiches. And gave all those out to everybody. And then maybe 30 minutes later somebody came through with pizza.”

The power was finally restored and Peterson got a flight back to Madison. But she left Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport with a unique story to tell and a few new friends.

“I really met so many people. And ended up with names and phone numbers of different people from all over the country.”