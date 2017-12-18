Howard, Hauser score 47 combined; Marquette tops N. Illinois - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Howard, Hauser score 47 combined; Marquette tops N. Illinois

Posted: Updated:
MILWAUKEE (AP) -

Markus Howard hit all nine of his free-throw attempts and finished with 26 points and Sam Hauser scored 21, including four 3-pointers, to help Marquette pull away for a 79-70 win over Northern Illinois on Monday night.
   Andrew Rowsey added 11 points for Marquette (8-3). The Golden Eagles have won six of their last seven games, including three in a row.
   Howard sandwiched two pairs of free throws around a Rowsey 3-pointer to spark an 11-1 run that gave Marquette a 68-56 lead with nearly eight minutes left. Hauser hit a jumper to push the lead to 14 points about five minutes later and Northern Illinois trailed by at least nine the rest of the way.
   Eugene German had 26 points and Dante Thorpe scored 14 for Northern Illinois (6-5). German, a sophomore, has scored in double figures every game this season.
   Marquette had 10 blocks and nine steals -- including three by Hauser -- and scored 24 points off 18 Huskies turnovers.
 

  • BadgersBadgersMore>>

  • Badgers will retire Frank Kaminsky's No. 44

    Badgers will retire Frank Kaminsky's No. 44

    Former Badgers big man Frank Kaminsky will have his permanent place at the Kohl Center come February when the Badgers will add his No. 44 jersey to the rafters by retiring it within the program. 

    More >>

    Former Badgers big man Frank Kaminsky will have his permanent place at the Kohl Center come February when the Badgers will add his No. 44 jersey to the rafters by retiring it within the program. 

    More >>

  • Badgers' Chryst named a Dodd Award finalist

    Badgers' Chryst named a Dodd Award finalist

    Badgers football coach Paul Chryst is now up for a pair of awards honoring the top coach in college football. Chryst was named a finalist for the 2017 Dodd Trophy. He was previously named a finalist for Paul Bryant Coach of the Year Award. 

    More >>

    Badgers football coach Paul Chryst is now up for a pair of awards honoring the top coach in college football. Chryst was named a finalist for the 2017 Dodd Trophy. He was previously named a finalist for Paul Bryant Coach of the Year Award. 

    More >>

  • Badgers women fall to Milwaukee

    Badgers women fall to Milwaukee

    The Badgers women's basketball team came up a little short against in-state rival Milwaukee. The Panthers pounced for a 67-64 road victory. Niya Beverley led Wisconsin with 13 points. Kendra Van Leeuwen added 12 points. Courtney Fredrickson notched 11 points and 10 rebounds. Wisconsin falls to 7-6 with the loss. Milwaukee improves to 8-2. More >>
    The Badgers women's basketball team came up a little short against in-state rival Milwaukee. The Panthers pounced for a 67-64 road victory. Niya Beverley led Wisconsin with 13 points. Kendra Van Leeuwen added 12 points. Courtney Fredrickson notched 11 points and 10 rebounds. Wisconsin falls to 7-6 with the loss. Milwaukee improves to 8-2. More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.