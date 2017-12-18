New Habitat home celebrated in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- A family in Fitchburg is seeing the fruits of its labor.

New homeowners Juan and Cecilia, along with Habitat for Humanity of Dane County, celebrated the completion of their home on Equity Lane.

Juan, Cecilia and volunteers helped build the house.

Habitat says these projects strengthen the community.

"It brings volunteers and sponsors and other families together, so they know each other ,they're more likely to have their kids finish school., go on to college. it's really good not only for their family, but the greater community," said Valerie Johnson Renk.

This is the 12th Habitat home in this part of Fitchburg.

The organization expects to build 22 more in the neighborhood by 2021.