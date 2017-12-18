Deadly derailment reinforces focus on rail safety measures locally

MADISON (WKOW) -- A frightening train derailment is a possibility anywhere, including right here in Wisconsin, but firefighters are constantly training to be ready to respond if needed.

90 percent of trains coming through the state are freight, not passenger trains, like the one in Washington state that went off the tracks, killing several people Monday morning. That means fewer people are on board, but the potential for a dangerous spill that would require a HAZMAT response.

"Just the gasoline, the oil, propane, any hazardous material that comes through, is definitely a point we focus on in training to get ready," said Madison Fire Division Chief Tim Mrowiec.

Mrowiec says Madison fire's HAZMAT team trains every day to respond to dangerous situations, though they haven't been called to any derailments in recent years. The team prepares to evacuate people if needed, stabilize the situation and begin initial cleanup of a possible spill.

Firefighter Patrick Johnson says a massive incident would require mutual aid.



"It's not going to be one agency, it would be a lot of agencies that'd be responding to something like that," Johnson said.

The state's railroad commissioner Yash Wadhwa says his department works to make sure emergency management teams are prepared to respond and officials also work with rail companies to ensure they're following safety regulations.

"We work closely with the railroad companies and the Federal Railroad Administration," Wadhwa told 27 News. "They have the people who inspect the tracks once a month, the railroad company does that."



Wadhwa says his responsibility is making sure rail operations are safe, working on safety at the state's 42-hundred crossings.