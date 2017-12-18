Police arrest accused drunk driver as he picks up woman arrested for drunk driving

Police arrest accused drunk driver as he picks up woman arrested - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

BROWN DEER (WKOW) -- It's a rare case for police officers -- a drunk driving twofer.

Police in Brown Deer say a man showed up at the police department to pick up a woman who had been arrested for drunk driving.

Officers say they smelled alcohol on him and he admitted he had been drinking. Police put him through field sobriety tests right in the lobby, which he failed, so they arrested him for OWI as well.

Officers in Brown Deer say they had even more evidence the second driver wasn't quite right -- he parked in the employee lot at the police department.

It was the first offense for both drivers.

Police say a third person who came to pick up the pair had not been drinking.

