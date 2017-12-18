Falcons beat Bucs and eliminate Packers from playoff contention - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Falcons beat Bucs and eliminate Packers from playoff contention

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -

Devonta Freeman rushed for 126 yards and a touchdown to help the Atlanta Falcons stay close in the tight NFC South race with a 24-21 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night.
   Freeman scored on a 32-yard run midway through the fourth quarter, restoring a 10-point lead for the Falcons (8-5), who then barely hung on to win for the fifth time in six games and remain one game behind New Orleans and Carolina in the division standings.
   Freeman also caught five passes for a team-high 68 yards and had a first-half fumble recovered in the end zone by teammate Levine Toilolo for a touchdown. Matt Ryan threw an early TD pass to Justin Hardy and finished 17 of 31 passing for 212 yards and no interceptions.
   Jameis Winston threw for 299 yards and three TDs for the Bucs (4-10), including a 16-yarder to Adam Humphries that trimmed Atlanta's lead to 24-21 with 3:51 remaining.
   Winston also threw TD passes of 30 yards to O.J. Howard and 42 yards to Mike Evans.

With the Atlanta win, the Packers have been eliminated from playoff contention and will miss the post season for the first time since 2008.
 

    Badgers will retire Frank Kaminsky's No. 44

    Former Badgers big man Frank Kaminsky will have his permanent place at the Kohl Center come February when the Badgers will add his No. 44 jersey to the rafters by retiring it within the program. 

    Former Badgers big man Frank Kaminsky will have his permanent place at the Kohl Center come February when the Badgers will add his No. 44 jersey to the rafters by retiring it within the program. 

    Badgers' Chryst named a Dodd Award finalist

    Badgers football coach Paul Chryst is now up for a pair of awards honoring the top coach in college football. Chryst was named a finalist for the 2017 Dodd Trophy. He was previously named a finalist for Paul Bryant Coach of the Year Award. 

    Badgers football coach Paul Chryst is now up for a pair of awards honoring the top coach in college football. Chryst was named a finalist for the 2017 Dodd Trophy. He was previously named a finalist for Paul Bryant Coach of the Year Award. 

    Badgers women fall to Milwaukee

    The Badgers women's basketball team came up a little short against in-state rival Milwaukee. The Panthers pounced for a 67-64 road victory. Niya Beverley led Wisconsin with 13 points. Kendra Van Leeuwen added 12 points. Courtney Fredrickson notched 11 points and 10 rebounds. Wisconsin falls to 7-6 with the loss. Milwaukee improves to 8-2. More >>
    The Badgers women's basketball team came up a little short against in-state rival Milwaukee. The Panthers pounced for a 67-64 road victory. Niya Beverley led Wisconsin with 13 points. Kendra Van Leeuwen added 12 points. Courtney Fredrickson notched 11 points and 10 rebounds. Wisconsin falls to 7-6 with the loss. Milwaukee improves to 8-2. More >>
