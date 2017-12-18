Madison officer makes ornaments to raise money for families of fallen officers

MADISON (WKOW) -- She's an ordinary woman who is doing an extraordinary thing. In her DeForest kitchen, Kelly Donahue sits at her table as she pays close attention to detail. She decorates Christmas ornament after Christmas ornament, each one unique and specialized for it's recipient.

The bulbs are designed for different law enforcement agencies.

Donahue is making the ornaments and selling them for $10 a piece. All the proceeds go towards her fundraising goal of $1,500 in order to ride in the Law Enforcement United bike ride. The journey helps raise money for the families who lost relatives in the line of duty. The children then get to go to a summer camp in East Troy, Wisconsin.

"I have UWPD, all the way to the Pentagon Police Department, and MPD," Donahue said as she pointed out some of her designed bulbs.

The training for the bike ride is grueling. But it's worth the hard work for the kids who've lost parents.

"I literally tell myself, this pain is nothing compared to what other people are feeling. The physical pain is nothing," Donahue said as she got emotional.

So, she continues the craft. Her friend, Tammy Yurich, is currently in town with her family. Her husband works for a sheriff's department in Colorado.

"It's hard to be a police wife," she said as she held back tears.

Yurich prays her worst nightmare never becomes a reality. But she's thankful for the work Donahue is doing.

"Just knowing that this family of officers, what they do for each other and that just means so much," she said.

"I will do whatever I can to help them in whatever way that I can," Donahue said.

She's an officer who's making a difference as she tries to give what she can to those who've lost so much.

"You are your brother's keeper. And I take that very seriously," Donahue said.

If you would like to donate to Donahue's ride, you can do so at this link. Just click donate and then be sure to type in "Team Madison Police" in the Team Name section.