Armed robbery at Madison gas station

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police investigate an armed robbery that happened at the BP Gas Station on Pflaum Road.



Police say two men went into the store with a handgun at about 10:15 p.m. Monday. Police say they threatened an employee and took money before running away. A canine track ended in the 5200 block of Camden Road.



Police describe the suspects as white or Hispanic men. They were about 5'8" tall and had bandanas over their faces. If you know anything, you can call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.