Madison Police: Suspicious man shows up to elementary school during recess

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police say they responded to an elementary school Monday afternoon after a man on a bicycle appeared to be using a cell phone to capture images of students who were outside for recess.

Police say they were called to Midvale Elementary School on Caromar Drive around noon.

A person working at the school told the suspicious man that he need to leave and should not be taking photos or recording video of children. According to police, the man began yelling and swearing at the staff member.

Police say the man rode away before they got to the school. Officers did not find him and notified other schools in the area about what happened.

Police describe the suspicious person as a 5'8" average build white man in his 40's with long dirty blond hair down below his shoulders and facial stubble. They say he was described as wearing a light blue knit winter hat, black coat and black pants. He was riding a red bike and pulling a Burley type bike trailer.