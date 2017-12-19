Animatronic President Trump coming to Disney's Hall of Presidents attraction

ORLANDO (WKOW) -- A life-size robot of President Donald Trump is coming to Walt Disney World Tuesday.

The company is adding President Trump to its upgraded Hall of Presidents exhibit when it reopens at Magic Kingdom Park with enhancements that will "bring the story of the American presidency to life as never before."

An animatronic Trump will join his 43 presidential predecessors on stage and will speak about the spirit of the american people and the U.S. Constitution.

The Hall of Presidents carries a legacy and passion for american history that has been part of Disney parks for more than 50 years.