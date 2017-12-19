Watch: Bright meteor lights up the sky over southern Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- Did you see the meteor last night in southern Wisconsin? Social media lit up shortly before midnight Monday with reports of a huge fireball in the sky.

According to UW-Madison's Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences Department, around 11:50 p.m. Monday, Dec. 18,2017, a bright meteor was observed in Southern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois.

They posted the scene to YouTube of the east facing UW-AOSS rooftop camera view, first at real speed, then slowed down to 1/4 speed.

The AOSS East Rooftop Camera Videos provided courtesy of SSEC and the AOS Department, UW-Madison.